‘Several whistleblowing concerns’ prompted early inspection where care home was found to be unsafe

31 December, 2018 - 12:29
Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

A resident at a failing Norfolk care home was left without medication needed for their mental health for a week, it can be revealed.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Ritson Lodge, in Hopton near Great Yarmouth, on October 31, 2018.

And in a report released today they rated the home as inadequate.

The inspection had been brought forward after the agency received “several whistleblowing concerns” and inspectors found one person had been left without their mental health medication for a week.

Despite the rating, residents praised the staff, although inspectors found a number of people had left and employees said there was there was a “reliance on agency staff”.

One resident said: “I am a happy bunny and well looked after. In my view its 80pc perfect here, 10pc ‘iffy’ and the rest needs looking at.”

Inspectors were particularly concerned about one resident, who they saw at 12.15pm had skin tears on their legs with fresh blood.

After the tears were spotted a member of staff took the resident their lunch but when asked said their legs had not been “like that at lunchtime”.

And even after inspectors informed four members of staff, the person had not been helped by 4pm.

The report said their skin tears had not been cleaned and “the person’s legs remained stained with a mixture of dried and fresh blood”.

It added: “There was a lack of clarity around how and when the person’s injuries had been sustained but no safeguarding referral had been made. We therefore informed the manager and regional directors and requested that a safeguarding referral was made without further delay.”

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare, which runs Ritson Lodge, said: “We take the findings of the Care Quality Commission very seriously and we recognise that changes needed to be made in the home as the report identified. Building on the positive developments recognised in the report, we have implemented a comprehensive plan which clearly outlines the immediate steps being taken to ensure further improvements in our service. We would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to those living at Ritson Lodge and to emphasise that their health and wellbeing is at the forefront of everything we do.”

