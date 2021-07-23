'Distressing' impact of Covid on Norfolk's care homes revealed

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021

A care home boss has spoken of his continued frustration at being unable to convince a quarter of his staff to get vaccinated.

Steve Dorrington, who runs three care homes across the region, says he has repeatedly pleaded with his staff to get vaccinated - but 38 out of 158 are yet to have received them.

And his pleads come as the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published for the first time the number of deaths at individual care homes across England to show the impact of the pandemic on care homes, residents and their families.

The report showed 871 care home residents died in Norfolk between April 10 2020 and March 31 this year.

The health watchdog said the deaths did not indicate poor quality care and variable factors including local community transmission, size of care home and the age and health needs of residents.

Among the most affected was Woodside House, in Norwich, which is run by Barchester Healthcare and reported the deaths of 28 residents.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare, said: "We are deeply saddened by the losses and we send our condolences to all family and friends affected.

"Throughout the pandemic, the elderly and vulnerable have been more susceptible to Covid-19 and sadly some of our residents lost their lives to this awful virus. It has been a challenging time, with very little known about the virus, at the beginning of the pandemic, and no testing available for a number of months."

The care provider, which has five homes in Norfolk, said staff had worked "relentlessly" to keep everyone safe from Covid-19 and work in line with changing guidance.

The spokesman said: "We are continuing to ensure all protocols are followed to help keep the virus at bay, and all staff and residents, where medically possible, have been vaccinated, which we know is a key element of protection."

Dorrington House, Dereham, which is rated as good. Pictured are owners Steve and Lorraine Dorrington with their son Shane. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Dorrington reported 10 deaths in his Dereham home and seven deaths at Dorrington House in Wells in the reporting period.

He said he and managers have repeatedly pleaded for remaining staff to get vaccinated, with 38 out of 158 staff still yet to have a jab but can take no action unless legislation is enforced saying staff must be fully vaccinated.

Subject to parliamentary approval this could be brought in October, meaning staff must have two doses unless they have a medical exemption.

Mr Dorrington said: "There is a 16 week grace period from October and we are stuck with it until that happens. I cannot wait. If I could hold them down and jab them in the buttocks I would.

"I have done it [get vaccinated], my family have done it."

The owner said many residents come to the home from hospital, and at the start of the pandemic meant they "cracked down on" people coming into the home that had tested positive.

Mr Dorrington said: "A lot of these people come in with half a dozen health issues. What Covid has done is exacerbated the situation.

"We wanted negative tests [before taking residents from hospital], PCRs, not lateral flows before taking people, we have to face the other families.

"We're still wearing full PPE, masks, gloves, aprons."

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, executive director for adult social services at Norfolk County Council, said it was very distressing for relatives and care providers left heartbroken by residents death despite infection control measures.

He said the vaccination process would see a dramatic fall in later figures and that staff could play a role in minimising deaths of residents and staff themselves by getting their jab.

He said around 90pc of care staff have had a vaccination but if that did not improve before the government cut off this winter, it could result in more than 1,000 care staff being unable to be deployed in winter.

Mr Bullion added: "It could be more than 10pc [of staff unvaccinated] in some homes, we are worried about that, we are worried for staff and what their hesitations are and we want to reassure them. We are worried about that continuity of care if we cannot deploy those people.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: “In considering this data it is important to remember that every number represents a life lost – and families, friends and those who cared for them who are having to face the sadness and consequences of their death."



