Almost 70pc of adults have had Covid vaccine in parts of Norfolk

Published: 3:53 PM March 23, 2021

At least half of all adults have had their first jab in 85 of Norfolk's 125 local neighbourhoods - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Almost 70pc of adults have now had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in some parts of Norfolk and Waveney.

Hunstanton has seen the highest rate of vaccination so far, with 69pc of the total population there having received their first jab.

And in Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham as well as Heacham and Snettisham 67pc and 65pc of residents have been vaccinated at least once.

In all, there are 15 other neighbourhoods in Norfolk and Waveney where at least 60pc of people have had at least once dose of the vaccine.

The total adult population vaccine rate in the Belton area of Great Yarmouth and the Swaffham area of Breckland is now 61pc.

Meanwhile, 58pc of people have had their first jab in Fakenham, while 57pc have had theirs in Wymondham. Nationally, the figure is 50pc.

Areas with the lowest rate of vaccinations have younger populations. They are the University and Avenues area of Norwich as well as the centre of Great Yarmouth, where 23pc of people have had at least one jab.

As previously reported by this paper a quarter of all people over the age of 55 have now had one vaccine dose in the county, with latest NHS England figures showing 117,821 people aged between 16 and 54 had received an initial jab by March 14.

Last week, Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney clinical commissioning group (CCG), called progress thus far "tremendous", and said the county was "very much on track", despite concerns over an expected decline in supply.

Two sites in Norfolk and Waveney are now set to offer coronavirus jabs to people over the age of 55 on a drop-in basis.

Beccles Medical Centre and The Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn, will be running specialist clinics over the coming days.