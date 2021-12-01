Covid jab roll-out highlights Norfolk's health inequalities

Mobile vaccination buses were praised for helping improve jab uptake in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

The challenges of getting people in Norfolk and Waveney's most deprived areas to have Covid vaccinations has highlighted the need to improve access to health services.

Health bosses say the coronavirus vaccination programme shone a spotlight on the difficulties of making sure people in deprived parts of the country are not left behind when it comes to good health.

More than 163,800 people, living in 42 communities across Norfolk and Waveney, form part of the 20pc most deprived areas in the country.

While South Norfolk and Broadland have no such areas, Norwich and Great Yarmouth have particularly high proportions of deprived areas.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the Norfolk Health and Wellbeing Board, made up of councillors, voluntary organisation, NHS officers and other organisations.

Howard Martin, director of population, health management and health inequalities at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We learned unequivocally that deprivation was clearly correlated with low uptake in vaccinations and high admissions."

Mr Martin said there had been targeted efforts to get people in such areas to get jabs.

Health bosses had used data to figure out which doors to knock on to encourage people to get jabs.

Mr Martin said people had also been telephoned and sent texts to highlight where jabs were available.

And Mr Martin said that the use of two vaccine buses, which went into some of those communities with high levels of deprivation, had helped increase jab uptake.

He said the vaccine roll-out had provided excellent examples of collaborative working, including with volunteers, to reach those communities.

And he told the County Hall meeting that lessons from that could be used when it comes to reducing health inequalities in those areas.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care, said: "One of the things we have learned is that we know where to focus our greatest efforts to get the greatest change."

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of youth charity MAP, said it was also important that investment was not simply short-term.

He said longer-term, sustained work was needed to tackle challenges over a longer period.

Dan Mobbs, chief executive of MAP.




