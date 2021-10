Published: 3:37 PM October 13, 2021

Some users are having issues accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website, NHS Digital has said.

People have been unable to access their Covid Pass, which shows proof of vaccination as well as recent test results.

There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can. — NHS Digital (@NHSDigital) October 13, 2021

Those traveling abroad or going to events in England may be asked for proof of vaccination or the results of a Covid-19 PCR test, both of which can be accessed through the app.