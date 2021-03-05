Lowest number of critical care patients in Norfolk since Christmas

Published: 11:01 AM March 5, 2021

Pressure on hospitals continues to fall but numbers in critical care remains above the five year average - Credit: Archant

Fewer patients are being treated on critical care beds in Norfolk hospitals than at any point since Christmas, as Covid cases continue to tumble.

Every week since November, NHS England has been releasing figures showing the number of patients in critical care beds. The numbers are still almost 20pc higher than the five-year average, at 48 across Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

But that is a huge drop from the peak seen on February 2, when critical care bed occupancy was 64pc higher in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being taken to hospital with coronavirus is falling too. Fewer than 10 patients were admitted a day across all Norfolk hospitals for the four days up to February 28 – the latest data available.

And the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across Norfolk has fallen by half in the 10 days to March 2, from 230 on February 21, to 108 on March 2 - the lowest total since November 2.

Infection Control nurse looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire - Credit: PA

There were 29 Covid patients in beds at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on March 2, with 41 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and 23 and the James Paget University Hospital.

Norfolk’s community hospitals reported 15 virus patients in beds while the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust – the region’s mental heath trust – reported none.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust had 14 virus patients in beds on the same date.

At the NNUH and the JPUH the rate of adult beds occupied by Covid patients is at its lowest levels since records began in November last year.

Just 3pc of beds were taken up by Covid patients in the NNUH on March 2, and just 5pc at the JPUH.

Meanwhile, the QEH saw 8pc of its beds taken up by virus patients on the same date, slightly higher than the 7.6pc seen on November 17.

However, all of Norfolk’s three main hospitals remain at least 90pc full. Capacity at the NNUH and JPUH were both at 91pc on March 2.

The maps below shows how full hospitals in the East of England are.