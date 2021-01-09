Number of coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals passes 650

Published: 5:30 AM January 9, 2021

The total number of hospital patients that have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk has now passed 650.

There were 22 deaths added to NHS England figures on Friday, 15 of which were for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

These 15 deaths were part of revised figures dating back to December 24. Of the 15 reported, 10 were men aged from their 50s to their 80s, who had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in a two week period.

In a statement, a hospital spokesman said: "There were also four women: two in their 80s, one in her 90s, and one in her 60s, all with underlying health conditions. And there was one woman in her 70s who did not have underlying health conditions."

The hospital has recorded 237 deaths since the start of the pandemic and has discharged 700 patients.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, has reported 203 deaths, with the last reported death on December 31. The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, cumulative total now stands at 190. There have been 40 patients who have died in community hospitals run by the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust.