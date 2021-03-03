No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 10:44 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM March 3, 2021

Large parts of the county have been virus free for weeks - Credit: PA

Around a quarter of a million people in Norfolk and Waveney live in areas with almost no Covid cases, while parts of the county have been virus free for a month.

The latest data up to February 25 shows 31 local neighbourhoods where the number of cases was so low an infection rate of zero was recorded to protect people’s privacy.

The data splits the country up into local neighbourhoods of roughly 8,000 people. Multiplying the number of 'Covid-free' areas by 8,000 gives a figure of 248,000 – just over a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney’s total population.

In North Norfolk, the Holt & Weybourne area has been free of the virus for four weeks, with the last positive rate recorded in the area on January 28.

Walsingham & Raynham and Wells & Blakeney, two areas which also fall in North Norfolk, have not seen any cases for three weeks.

And in the Hempnall, Ditchingham & Wortwell and Gunton East, Corton & Somerleyton neighbourhoods of South Norfolk and Waveney, two weeks has gone by without any recorded cases, with Fakenham and North Walsham also in the same position.

In all, 18 local Norfolk neighbourhoods returned infection rates of zero for the first time on February 25, including Coltishall, Buxton & Frettenham, Fleggburgh, Rollesby & Martham and Dersingham, Sandringham & Massingham.

Local infection rates are now highest in Yarmouth Parade and Diss & Roydon, where rates of 227 and 205 per 100,000 were recorded respectively.

And 24 of Norfolk and Waveney’s 125 local neighbourhoods returned infection rates of more than 100 per 100,000 on February 25.

The highest local authority infection rate is now in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, at 91 per 100,000, while North Norfolk’s rate of 36.2 was the lowest.

In Great Yarmouth and Breckland, rates are at 84 and 79 per 100,000, while Norwich has a rate of 56 per 100,000. Meanwhile South Norfolk and Broadland returned rates of 54 and 50 respectively.

Norfolk’ overall infection rate has continued to fall steadily, reaching 65 cases per 100,000 on February 25.