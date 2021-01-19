Covid cases fall in every area of Norfolk for first time since June

Published: 7:56 PM January 19, 2021

NHS Covid vaccine centres are now in operation across Norfolk. - Credit: PA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have fallen week-on-week across all local authorities in Norfolk, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show all seven areas in Norfolk as well as the two authority areas in Suffolk covering Waveney saw falling rates.

The last time every local authority in Norfolk showed a weekly reduction in Covid cases per 100,000 people was June 8 as numbers fell after the first wave of the pandemic.

The data shows that in Norfolk as a whole there were 455.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to January 15 - a 14pc reduction from the 529.9 seen in the previous week.

The biggest falls were seen in North Norfolk where cases reduced by 26pc to 291.9 per 100,000, and Broadland that saw cases down by 22pc to 482.5.

In Norwich, which had been seeing rising numbers despite falls elsewhere in the county, the latest weekly totals were also down.

A 10pc reduction saw confirmed cases reduce from 643.1 per 100,000 to 581.2.

Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk both recorded 12pc reductions, to 542.6 and 414.8 per 100,000 respectively.

In Breckland the rate fell 13pc over the seven days to 500.1, while in South Norfolk saw a nine per cent fall to 366.3.

The Covid-19 test centre at Lynnsport in King's Lynn. - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

Despite falling cases the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) confirmed a further 19 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died between January 10 and 17.

It included 14 men, five of whom were aged in their 90s, six in their 80s, one in his 70s , one in his 60s and one in his 50s.

Five women were also announced to have died including three in their 90s, one in her 80s and one in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The NNUH has now recorded 110 Covid positive deaths so far in January. The previous high was 78 in April during the first wave.

There have also been 55 deaths in January at the James Paget and 57 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Public Health England also said a further 1,610 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

It brings the UK total of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 to 91,470.