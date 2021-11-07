All you need to know: Covid booster rules change tomorrow

New Covid booster jab rules come into force on Monday - Credit: PA

Changes to Covid booster jab rules are to change tomorrow.

From Monday November 8, people will be able to book booster jabs a month in advance.

It is hoped this rule change will make it easier and more convenient to get a booster vaccine.

Vulnerable people and those aged over 50 are being urged to get their Covid booster jabs with Sajid Javid saying it is part of a "national mission" to prevent further lockdowns over winter.

What are the rules now?

Currently, eligible people can only book booster jabs six months after their last dose.

Those eligible include people aged 50 and over, and anyone over the age of 16 with a health condition that makes them clinically vulnerable to the disease.

What are the new rules?

Under these new rules, people can now book their booster after five months from their last jab, ensuring they can book their boosters one day after reaching the six-month milestone.

Eligible people will receive a text invite from NHSvaccine and will include a link to the NHS website, enabling anyone eligible to book an appointment at a convenient site nearby.

People who have not received their invitation can book an appointment on the NHS website or call 119.

Eligible people can also attend local walk-in sites without an appointment

What does the government say?

Health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, has told the younger generation to urge parents and grandparents to get their booster vaccines.

He said: "Almost 10 million people in the UK have received their Covid-19 booster and third jabs, a phenomenal achievement in under two months.

"We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.

"This change to the booking system will make it as easy as possible for people to book their booster jabs.

"This will accelerate the booster programme, ensure the NHS is able to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and importantly help more people maintain protection against COVID-19.

“If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.”

Where can I get a Covid booster jab?

The NHS will direct you to your nearest Covid booster jab clinic when they contact you informing you are eligible or when you make a booking online.

From Monday, eligible people who have been contacted by the NHS can attend walk-in clinics in King's Lynn at:

Shakespeare Barn Vaccination Centre, St George’s Courtyard, King Street PE30 1EU.

Open 7 days a week, 8.30 am to 4.00 pm, and later on Tuesdays through to 7.30 pm.

In Norwich, booster jabs are available here:

Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre, 100 Castle Meadow NR1 3DD.

Open 7 days a week, 8.30 am to 4.00 pm, and later on Thursdays through to 7.30 pm.

More details about vaccinations can be found on the NHS Norfolk and Waveney website here.



