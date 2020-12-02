News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid-19 vaccine approved with roll-out to start next week

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:29 AM December 2, 2020    Updated: 8:55 AM December 2, 2020
Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coron

Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start next week.

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 20m people.

Around 10m doses will be available for use in the UK shortly for priority groups, including healthcare workers. A list of who will receive the vaccine first will be set out later on Wednesday.

Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coron

Councils and public health officials in Norfolk are gearing up for the potential roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: PA

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use.

You may also want to watch:

"This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: "This is fantastic news. The MHRA, the fiercely independent regulator, has clinically authorised the vaccine for rollout.

Most Read

  1. 1 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
  2. 2 How close is Norfolk to tier 1?
  3. 3 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
  1. 4 Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Fresh calls for Norfolk to move to tier one ahead of key Commons vote
  3. 6 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
  4. 7 Major boost for £100m campaign to reintroduce rail travel between two Norfolk towns
  5. 8 Man stabbed in leg and stomach by drug dealer who jumped out of car
  6. 9 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
  7. 10 Norfolk coronavirus infection rate falls below three figures

"The NHS stands ready to make that happen.

"So, from early next week we will start the programme of vaccinating people against Covid-19 here in this country."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Trevor Adams/Daily

Health secretary Matt Hancock - Credit: PA

Nadhim Zahawi, the newly-appointed minister responsible for overseeing the vaccination rollout, tweeted: "Major step forward in the fight against Covid-19 today."

Business Secretary Alok Sharma tweeted: "The UK was the first country to sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech, now we will be the first to deploy their vaccine.

"To everyone involved in this breakthrough: thank you.

"In years to come, we will remember this moment as the day the UK led humanity's charge against this disease."

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon

Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus