Latest coronavirus rates for Norfolk and Waveney revealed

PUBLISHED: 19:04 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 28 September 2020

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

Archant

Coronavirus cases have risen across the county in the past seven days, according to the latest figures.

The figures, from Public Health England data for the seven days to September 24, can be compared to figures for the previous week - the seven days up to September 17.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000.

In Norwich 18.5 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 24 compared to just 5.7 the previous week.

Great Yarmouth has seen the most new cases in the county at 36.2 cases up to September 24 compared to the previous week when there were 19.1 cases.

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

Breckland has had 10.7 new cases up to September 24 compared to 8.6 cases the previous week.

In fact every public authority area in the county has seen an increase in cases over seven days up to September 24 with the exception of Broadland.

There were 7.7 new cases in the week up to September 24 which is the same as the previous week.

In comparison, the number of new cases in England over the seven days up to September 24 has shot up to 57.6 compared to 36 in the previous week.

Part of the campaign posters for the Norfolk coronavirus campaign. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilPart of the campaign posters for the Norfolk coronavirus campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council

This paper has supported calls for Norfolk to escape any future lockdowns being considered by the government.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned a second UK-wide lockdown could not be ruled out to help curb the growing spread of Covid-19 infections.

But, although rising, the rate of infection is still significantly lower here than it is in other parts of the country.

County leaders in Norfolk and Waveney have urged the government to treat Norfolk differently to other parts of the country.

Local figures

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 17

Breckland 10.7 (8.6)

Broadland 7.7 (7.7)

East Suffolk 6.4 (3.6)

Great Yarmouth 36.2 (19.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 9.3 (7.9)

North Norfolk 3.8 (1.0)

Norwich 18.5 (5.7)

South Norfolk 8.5 (5.7)

England 57.6 (36)

