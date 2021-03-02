News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tracking coronavirus in Norfolk

Peter Raven

Published: 1:13 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 1:33 PM March 2, 2021
- Credit: Archant

The EDP has created a series of charts and maps - updated daily, weekly and monthly - to track the coronavirus crisis in Norfolk.

Cases

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus each day in Norfolk - after a second wave in December which dwarfed the first in April, local authorities in the county are seeing figures fall:

The number of cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Norfolk - this rate allows us to compare each area over time:

Which neighbourhoods in Norfolk have the highest rates of Covid-19 cases both in the last week and since the beginning of the pandemic:

How each neighbourhood in Norfolk is performing in terms of cases per 100,000 people compared to the previous week. Bubbles above the diagonal line mean case rates have increased on the previous week whereas those areas below the diagonal line have seen case rates fall in the previous seven days:

Deaths

The number of daily deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 in Norfolk:

Deaths related to Covid-19 at our region's hospitals - by day, month and in total:

Where coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Norfolk - at home, in hospital, in a care home or elsewhere:

Healthcare

How many people are currently in Norfolk's hospitals with confirmed or suspected Covid-19?

How full are Norfolk's three main hospitals?

How many patients with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's three main hospitals?

How many people have recovered from Covid-19, well enough to return home?

The number of mechanical ventilator beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in Norfolk's three main hospitals:

What impact has Covid-19 had on staff absences at Norfolk's hospitals?

Testing

The number of people in Norfolk who received a test in the previous seven days, and the percentage of those who had at least one positive Covid-19 test result in the same seven days. The percentage of people testing positive each day has been falling ever since a spike in December.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Norfolk each week, by local authority and by age group. The pattern of a spike in December and the falling numbers since then is reflected both in every local authority in Norfolk and in every age group. 

