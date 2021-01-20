News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Who else should be prioritised for the Covid vaccine?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:28 AM January 20, 2021   
Debate over who should be prioritised for a coronavirus vaccine looks set to rumble on. 

Already the vaccination programme is gathering pace, with four million people having received their first jab.

And, in some parts of England, patients over 70 and those deemed clinically vulnerable are now being offered appointments. 

Between February and April there will be a gradual move through the age groups down to 50 year olds, as well as anyone aged 16 and above with a serious underlying health condition.

But have other groups in society been ignored? Should the priority list be reconsidered or added to?

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation certainly thinks so, arguing that officers should be given protection

There have also been calls for teachers and other staff in educational settings to be vaccinated promptly. 

Supermarket and essential retail staff have been labelled the unsung heroes of the pandemic, and come into contact with hundreds, if not thousands of people a day. 

Meanwhile, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has indicated almost all ethnic minority groups have had a higher death rate from Covid-19 than the white population. 

Or should politicians be prioritised, as some MPs have argued, in order to properly resume democratic processes? In the US, they are at the front of the queue. 

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll.

Coronavirus

