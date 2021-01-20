Who else should be prioritised for the Covid vaccine?

Poll

Published: 10:28 AM January 20, 2021

Who should be added to the Covid vaccine priority list? - Credit: Danielle Booden

Debate over who should be prioritised for a coronavirus vaccine looks set to rumble on.

Already the vaccination programme is gathering pace, with four million people having received their first jab.

Should police be added to the Covid vaccine priority list? - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

And, in some parts of England, patients over 70 and those deemed clinically vulnerable are now being offered appointments.

Between February and April there will be a gradual move through the age groups down to 50 year olds, as well as anyone aged 16 and above with a serious underlying health condition.

Who should be added to the Covid vaccine priority list? - Credit: Danielle Booden

But have other groups in society been ignored? Should the priority list be reconsidered or added to?

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation certainly thinks so, arguing that officers should be given protection.

There have also been calls for teachers and other staff in educational settings to be vaccinated promptly.

Adam Mason, headteacher at Fakenham Junior School, has called for educational staff to be prioritised for a a coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Fakenham Junior School

You may also want to watch:

Supermarket and essential retail staff have been labelled the unsung heroes of the pandemic, and come into contact with hundreds, if not thousands of people a day.

Meanwhile, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has indicated almost all ethnic minority groups have had a higher death rate from Covid-19 than the white population.

Who should be added to the Covid vaccine priority list? - Credit: Danielle Booden

Or should politicians be prioritised, as some MPs have argued, in order to properly resume democratic processes? In the US, they are at the front of the queue.

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll.