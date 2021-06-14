Over-23s invited to book vaccines in Norfolk and Waveney from Tuesday

Published: 6:55 PM June 14, 2021

The coronavirus vaccine will be offered to anyone aged over 23 from Tuesday, June 14, the Prime Minister has announced.

The delay to easing restrictions, which was announced on Monday evening, will give the NHS more time to deliver crucial Covid-19 jabs, Boris Johnson said as the timeline for Covid-19 vaccines was sped up.

The target of offering jabs to all adults by the end of July has been brought forward to July 19, with those over the age of 23 in England able to book their jab from tomorrow.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay the easing of lockdown that was pencilled in for June 21. - Credit: PA

Three out of five adults have received both doses of the vaccine in Norfolk and Waveney, with more than 1.1 million Covid vaccines administered in Norfolk and Waveney.

The delay will also mean that more people will be able to receive their second Covid-19 jab, with the Prime Minister announcing that all over 40s should have their second vaccine eight weeks after their first.

It is hoped that the delay for easing restrictions will mean that around two-thirds of adults will have been offered two doses of vaccine by July 19.

Previously health leaders said that those in the highest priority groups should have their second jab eight weeks after the first – instead of the initially proposed 12 weeks.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street briefing said that a delay could give the NHS “a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them”.

He said: “By Monday July 19, we will aim to have double jabbed around two thirds of the adult population including everyone over 50, all the vulnerable, all frontline health and care workers and everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May.

“To do this we will now accelerate the second jabs for those over 40, just as we did for the vulnerable groups, so they get the maximum protection as fast as possible.

“And we will bring forward our target to give every adult in the country a first dose by July 19, that is including young people over the age of 18, with 23 and 24-year-olds invited to book jabs from tomorrow so we reduce transmission among groups that mix the most and to give the NHS that extra time.”