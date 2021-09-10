News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mandatory Covid-19 jab for people working at care homes from November

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:42 PM September 10, 2021   
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

Norfolk businesses are being made aware that their employees carrying out works at care homes will be required to prove they are double-vaccinated from November 11. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It will become mandatory for people carrying out work in care homes to be double-vaccinated from November.

Norfolk County Council’s Adult Social Services said it is making businesses in the county aware that their employees carrying out works at care homes will be required to prove they are double-vaccinated from November 11.

It comes after the government held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure "to protect the most vulnerable from contracting Covid-19.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccine regulations apply to any person working in a CQC-regulated care home in England which provides nursing or personal care, including workers employed by care homes, employed by an agency, volunteers and anyone going into a care home to do other work such as tradespeople, healthcare workers and hairdressers.

The county council said from November 11, the proof of vaccination with an approved Covid-19 vaccine will be necessary for entry.

But there are exemptions to the new regulation for people who are medically exempt, providing emergency assistance, and carrying out urgent maintenance work.

