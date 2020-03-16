Tell Us

Have you had coronavirus symptoms?

People with coronavirus symptoms are being urged to use NHS 111 instead of visiting their GP. Please let us know in our survey below about your experience. Picture: Getty This content is subject to copyright.

Almost 1,400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, but the government admits the real figure is much higher.

That is because only a small number of people with symptoms of covid-19 are being tested.

Patients with obvious symptoms - such as a high temperature and a dry cough - are not being tested, if they do not need to go to hospital.

We would like to get a sense of what advice people with symptoms have received from the NHS and how many more cases are out there in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Public Health England (PHE) has said it does not have the capacity to test everyone with symptoms, including NHS workers.

Current capacity allows for 4,000 tests a day and PHE wants to expand this to 10,000 a day, according to a document sent to NHS staff.

The document reads: 'Testing of all individuals with mild illness not requiring hospitalisation has ceased to ensure laboratory resources are ring-fenced for testing hospitalised patients.'

That means the real number of cases in the UK is several times higher than the official figures.