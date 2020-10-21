Two staff members at holiday park self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests

Two staff members at a coastal holiday park are currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Haven Holiday Park in Hopton, confirmed that two of its staff members had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating but that no one else has so far tested positive for the virus on site.

A spokesperson for Haven confirmed the news.

“We currently have two members of the team who are currently isolating as a result of testing positive for Covid-19, and would immediately ask any team member to isolate if advised to do so by Test and Protect,” he said.

“We have very strict protocols in place in relation to Covid 19 and if any team members show symptoms we ask them to immediately self-isolate, to contact Test and Trace and follow their guidance.

“We have been and continue to co-operate fully with Test and Protect and with all health regulators.”

The holiday park remains open.