Search

Advanced search

Two staff members at holiday park self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests

PUBLISHED: 16:08 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 21 October 2020

Two staff members from Haven Holiday Park in Hopton, Norfolk, are currently self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. PHOTO: Google Maps

Two staff members from Haven Holiday Park in Hopton, Norfolk, are currently self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Two staff members at a coastal holiday park are currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Haven Holiday Park in Hopton, confirmed that two of its staff members had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating but that no one else has so far tested positive for the virus on site.

A spokesperson for Haven confirmed the news.

You may also want to watch:

“We currently have two members of the team who are currently isolating as a result of testing positive for Covid-19, and would immediately ask any team member to isolate if advised to do so by Test and Protect,” he said.

“We have very strict protocols in place in relation to Covid 19 and if any team members show symptoms we ask them to immediately self-isolate, to contact Test and Trace and follow their guidance.

“We have been and continue to co-operate fully with Test and Protect and with all health regulators.”

The holiday park remains open.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

More than 70 Norfolk schools and colleges have Covid cases

Council bosses say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in 70 schools and colleges in Norfolk. Pic: Ben Birchall / PA.

Man got out of car and exposed himself to woman in village

The incident happened on a road heading towards Whites Lane in Kessingland, Suffolk. PHOTO: Google Maps

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We feel neglected’ - chef claims restaurants ‘scapegoated’ for Covid spike

A top Norfolk chef and restaurant owner is among voices urging the government to appoint a minister for hospitality amid claims the industry is being scapegoated for rising numbers of Covid cases. Photo: Archant