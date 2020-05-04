Video

Three more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals.

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Sunday, one person died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 284.

James Paget University Hospital’s total number of fatalities increased to 87 after two patients being treated in its care died on May 1.

On Sunday, QEH reported 166 patients have now been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic 105 people who have tested positive for the virus have died at the QEH.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “I can confirm that one patient, a man in his 80s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died while being cared for at our hospital. On behalf of the Trust, I would like to offer my condolences to his relatives and loved ones.”

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has for the third time this week recorded no new coronavirus related deaths, as its total remains at 92.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, two additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 259 - while in west Suffolk the total increased by two to 42.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in England has risen to 21,180 after NHS England announced a further 327 people had died.

Patients were aged between 46 and 101 years old, of those 17, aged between 47 and 97 years old, had no known underlying health condition.