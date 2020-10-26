These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The latest figures show the number of coronavirus cases more than tripled in some Norfolk neighbourhoods in the last week, but large parts of the county continue to escape unscathed.

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

In Great Yarmouth, which is bearing the brunt of new cases, government data shows 57 infections were reported up to October 20, a rise of 95pc. The town’s rate of infection now stands at 117 per 100,000 people.

The most up-to-date figures show the worst affected neighbourhoods are around Northgate and Marine Parade, with 22 further cases recorded in each area - a rise of around 200pc on the previous week.

Meanwhile in Norwich, every area of the city recorded new cases last week, but the increase in infections centred on the University of East Anglia (UEA) has slowed.

The number of fresh cases at the UEA was down by more than half to 34, but infections rose in the city centre, also to 34.

Across Norwich, new infections increased by 7pc last week to 150 and the city’s rate of infections is now 106.7 per 100,000.

Elsewhere cases are on the rise in Broadland and in Breckland.

This follows an outbreak at Bernard Matthews’ factory at Great Witchingham.

Cromer recorded no coronavirus cases in the week up to October 20. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Cromer recorded no coronavirus cases in the week up to October 20. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Some areas of Breckland have seen cases increase four-fold, although the numbers are still relatively small.

In Attleborough, there were 11 cases. Shipdham, Bradenham & Saham Toney saw 12 cases, a rise of more than 200pc, while 14 cases in Bawdeswell, Swanton Morley & North Elmham pushed the area’s total figures up too.

In South Norfolk, 33 cases represented a rise of 60pc for the council area, taking its rate to 62.5 per 100,000.

The worst affected parts of South Norfolk were Hempnall, Ditchingham & Wortwell and Hethersett where seven cases were recorded in each area.

In Diss, no infections were reported.

Across North Norfolk and West Norfolk, just four cases were recorded in the same week, with rates there at 40.1 and 40.3 per 100,000 respectively.

Large areas around the coast, including Hunstanton, Wells and Cromer, recorded so few cases that the data was withheld.