Number of Covid patients in region's hospitals rises by 50pc in a week

Published: 10:41 AM December 31, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 31, 2020

The team on Brundall ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are among the frontline staff we are thanking today. - Credit: NNUH

The number of coronavirus patients in the region’s hospital beds has soared by 50pc in just a week and is increasing as fast as in London.

The latest figures show there were 3,111 Covid patients in the east of England hospitals as of Wednesday December 30 - up from 2,085 the previous week.

While much attention has been on under-pressure London hospitals, the number of Covid patients in hospital rose just as fast in the east between December 23 and December 30.

On Monday December 28, a record 318 new patients were admitted to hospitals. To put that into context, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has 500 beds in total for all treatments.

Almost 200 people were receiving intensive care on mechanical ventilation beds in the region - a number which has doubled since the middle of this month.

The area includes Essex which has been particularly badly hit by the new, mutant strain of the virus.

In Norfolk’s three hospitals there were 131 Covid patients being treated at the start of December. But three weeks later - by December 21 - that had more than trebled to 353.

The latest figures for individual hospitals are due out on Thursday evening and are expected to show another major increase in the county.

According to two sources, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is now treating around 200 Covid patients, compared to just over 100 the previous week.

The pressures elsewhere in the country have also seen the region’s NHS called on to help.

Staff at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were diverted to the London Ambulance Service this week.

The East of England Ambulance service board met for the first time since the CQC report. Photo: EEAST - Credit: EEAST

A message to ambulance staff sent on Monday said: “This has been part of a mutual aid agreement where ambulance crews and call handling services can be focussed on the areas of greatest need.”

The trust added it was “seeing exceptionally high levels of demand coupled with hospital and community providers who are also experiencing significant challenges”.