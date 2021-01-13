News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home confirms outbreak of coronavirus

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:23 PM January 13, 2021   
A Covid outbreak has been confirmed at Burgh House care home - Credit: Joseph Greiner

A care home is dealing with a Covid outbreak, with affected residents being kept in isolation.

Burgh House care home in Burgh Castle, in Great Yarmouth, has confirmed some residents and staff have tested positive and are displaying symptoms.

Manager Joseph Greiner said: "We have been in regular contact with relatives and families to provide information and reassurance that we are following advice of specialists in caring for our residents and staff at this difficult time.

"We would like to offer our assurance that the safety of our residents, staff and the community are out top priority and we are doing all we can to manage the situation."

He added that staff were "under a lot of duress" and that it was a tough time for everyone at the moment.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said it was working with Burgh House to provide "testing and support" following the outbreak.

They said: "Infection control nurses are supporting the home and we are continuing to provide advice to help minimise the risk of the virus spreading further."

Coronavirus

