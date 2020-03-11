'It was like the apocalypse': woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus.

A woman with an incurable brain tumour has had to rely on the kindness of strangers sending her paracetamol because of coronavirus panic buying

Kerri Parker, a former model and Miss UK, has an incurable brain tumour and has spoken out about the issues of trying to get paracetamol. Picture: Kerri Parker Kerri Parker, a former model and Miss UK, has an incurable brain tumour and has spoken out about the issues of trying to get paracetamol. Picture: Kerri Parker

Kerri Parker, from Brundall, has called on shoppers to think about neighbours who may be sick or elderly after a shortage of tablets in local stores.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 and last year underwent surgery in the US after her Jiu jitsu school raised thousands of pounds for treatment.

She posted on social media asking for help and has been sent dozens of boxes from across the country.

Miss Parker, a former winner of Miss UK, said: 'I get awful migraines and the people hoarding paracetamol has crippled and disgusted me. You cannot imagine a migraine where three quarters of your brain is cancer and swelling - the pain is unimaginable and unlike anything I have ever known.

'We have been going to the shops most days.

'I can't always go out because it takes all of my energy out of me. I think my mum has gone into every shop in Norwich looking for me.

'It was like the apocalypse is what I first thought.'

TThere have been signs of panic buying in the region with toilet roll, antibacterial hand gels and soap and pasta among the most sought after items.

The government has advised people there is no need to stockpile items, with supermarkets this week bringing in measures to limit some items.

Miss Parker urged people to be more 'considerate' and think of people in need including those having chemotherapy who needed antibacterial gel to ensure they did not come into contact with germs, and elderly people who may not be able to get out and shop regularly.

She said: 'We've said we've got enough for now but we've said hold on to them or someone else might need it and keep it in the back of the cupboard. It might help someone else sharing about it.'

Last week, Dr Louise Smith, of Public Health England, spoke about the ongoing measures authorities in Norfolk were preparing in the case of the virus in the county.

Dr Smith said: 'Think about how you would organise things if that happened, think about not getting bored or isolated have lots of phone numbers.'

