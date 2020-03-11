Search

Advanced search

'It was like the apocalypse': woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

PUBLISHED: 10:53 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 11 March 2020

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Archant

A woman with an incurable brain tumour has had to rely on the kindness of strangers sending her paracetamol because of coronavirus panic buying

Kerri Parker, a former model and Miss UK, has an incurable brain tumour and has spoken out about the issues of trying to get paracetamol. Picture: Kerri ParkerKerri Parker, a former model and Miss UK, has an incurable brain tumour and has spoken out about the issues of trying to get paracetamol. Picture: Kerri Parker

Kerri Parker, from Brundall, has called on shoppers to think about neighbours who may be sick or elderly after a shortage of tablets in local stores.

Read more: Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 and last year underwent surgery in the US after her Jiu jitsu school raised thousands of pounds for treatment.

She posted on social media asking for help and has been sent dozens of boxes from across the country.

Miss Parker, a former winner of Miss UK, said: 'I get awful migraines and the people hoarding paracetamol has crippled and disgusted me. You cannot imagine a migraine where three quarters of your brain is cancer and swelling - the pain is unimaginable and unlike anything I have ever known.

'We have been going to the shops most days.

'I can't always go out because it takes all of my energy out of me. I think my mum has gone into every shop in Norwich looking for me.

You may also want to watch:

'It was like the apocalypse is what I first thought.'

Read more:Coronavirus stockpiling has seen self-interest deprive vulnerable people

TThere have been signs of panic buying in the region with toilet roll, antibacterial hand gels and soap and pasta among the most sought after items.

The government has advised people there is no need to stockpile items, with supermarkets this week bringing in measures to limit some items.

Miss Parker urged people to be more 'considerate' and think of people in need including those having chemotherapy who needed antibacterial gel to ensure they did not come into contact with germs, and elderly people who may not be able to get out and shop regularly.

She said: 'We've said we've got enough for now but we've said hold on to them or someone else might need it and keep it in the back of the cupboard. It might help someone else sharing about it.'

Last week, Dr Louise Smith, of Public Health England, spoke about the ongoing measures authorities in Norfolk were preparing in the case of the virus in the county.

Dr Smith said: 'Think about how you would organise things if that happened, think about not getting bored or isolated have lots of phone numbers.'

Read more: Coronavirus: Questions and answers

Make sure to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.



Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West
Drive 24