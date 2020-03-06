Video

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

There have been three more cases of coronavirus found in the east of England.

The total in England rose by nearly 50 overnight, increasing from 116 to 163 positive cases. Eleven of the cases are in the east of England.

As of 7am on Friday, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK, of which 20,175 were confirmed negative.

The figures are broken down by NHS region with the east of England covering Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

To date no cases have been confirmed in Norfolk.

Earlier on Friday, British Airways confirmed two members of staff have tested positive fort he Covid-19 virus.

A British Airways spokesman said: "The colleagues have been isolated and are recovering at home."

Public Health England has begun urging members of the public to plan ahead for if they have to self-isolate.

The health body this week released a five step guide for people to follow to protect themselves from spreading the virus.

Among the guidance was planning ahead as more people may be asked to self-isolate at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, while "social distancing" measures such as not going to cinemas, pubs or sporting events may be needed in the future.

It said people could look ahead, asking themselves to "consider how you or your family would manage if you had to self-isolate for a couple of weeks", or if social-distancing measures were eventually brought in to reduce people mixing.

It added: "Everyone has a part to play, and we're asking people to think about what they do in a typical week, how they could limit contact with others if asked to, and how they could help people in their community, who might need support if certain social-distancing measures were put in place.

"This might include helping older relatives and neighbours to get some food in, so that they would have supplies for a week or so if required, ensuring someone would be available to go shopping for them, or arranging for online delivery if they needed it."

It also reiterated the message to "catch it, bin it, kill it".

