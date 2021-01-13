The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling

Published: 7:57 PM January 13, 2021

Public Health England figures show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk as a whole was 447.5 per 100,000 people.

Parts of Norfolk and Waveney have seen falling numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the number of Covid cases in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn & West Norfolk, North Norfolk and South Norfolk were lower in the week up to January 9 compared to the previous seven days.



And all local authorities recorded reduced rates on January 9 compared to the previous day.

The number of confirmed positive cases in Norfolk as a whole was 4,436 in the seven days up to January 9, down slightly from 4,576 from the previous week.

However some areas saw greater reductions.

Great Yarmouth saw a 10pc reduction with 556.7 cases per 100,000 in the week up to January 9, down from 619.1 the previous week.

South Norfolk saw a 28pc reduction, down 503.3 per 100,000 to 361.3 - 200 fewer individual cases than the previous week.

In North Norfolk there was a nine per cent fall to 368.2 cases per 100,000 from 406.3 the previous seven days, while King's Lynn & West Norfolk recorded a seven per cent drop to 445.2 per 100,000.

The falling rates are the first seen since the festive period when every area of Norfolk and Waveney saw new record high numbers of confirmed cases in the seven days up to New Year’s Eve.

However Norwich, Breckland and Broadland are continuing to see either increasing and continuing high rates.

Cases in Norwich rose by 23pc over the seven days up to 610.4 per 100,000 from 496.5 the previous week. The city rose above 450 cases per 100,000 for the first time over the Christmas period and shows no sign of a reduction in its rate.

Breckland saw 531.6 cases per 100,000, up seven per cent on the previous week, while in Broadland the rate was fractionally up on the previous week at 544.4 cases per 100,000.



National figures show a further 1,564 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday - the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

In Norfolk 55 deaths were announced by the three hospitals, although 37 were at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where a delay in reporting figures meant some of the deaths reported on Wednesday dated back to December.