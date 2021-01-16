Covid case rates continue to fall across Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 7:24 AM January 16, 2021

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has continued to fall following the record numbers seen over the festive period, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show cases per 100,000 over the last seven days up to January 11 down compared to the previous week across every local authority except Norwich.

Over the seven days up to January 11 only Norwich saw an increase in the number of cases, up to 628.9 per 100,000 people, a 16pc rise on the 540.6 seen in the previous week up to January 4.

The other eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney recorded falling rates, including Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk where numbers were down by 24pc.

Great Yarmouth saw cases fall from 691.6 to 527.5 per 100,00, with 524 individual cases, while in North Norfolk they were down to 316.7 per 100,000 with 332 cases.

In South Norfolk the number of cases of the seven days was down by 22pc to 369.1 per 100,000, and Breckland and Broadland saw falls of more than 10pc.

However despite falling rates across much of the region, Norfolk still saw 4,320 new cases, the third-highest number of cases in one day suggesting the virus is still spreading and pressures on the NHS are not likely to ease soon.

And while King's Lynn & West Norfolk saw a 12pc reduction over the seven days, the area did see a spike of 140 individual cases on January 11, the highest daily total since December 29.