Boris Johnson warns of stricter measures if virus advice not followed

PUBLISHED: 20:21 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 22 March 2020

Boris Johnson has urged the nation to follow 'crucial' government advice. Picture: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA

Boris Johnson has said tougher measures could be implemented if people refuse to follow government advice over coronavirus.

In the latest press conference on Mother’s Day, the Prime Minister urged people to follow advice such as social distancing, warning further steps would be taken if necessary.

He said: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.

“I want, of course I do, people to be able to go to the parks, open spaces and enjoy themselves. It is crucial for health, physical and mental well-being.

“But please follow that advice and don’t think that fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity.”

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. St Andrew's Brewhouse Restaurant which would have been packed on Mother's Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMarch 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. St Andrew's Brewhouse Restaurant which would have been packed on Mother's Day.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

It comes as the death toll in the UK has reached 281, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 5,683.

In Norfolk there are 24 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. In Suffolk there are 18.

The Prime Minister was joined by communities secretary Robert Jenrick who reiterated plans announced on Friday to protect 1.5m people in higher risk categories.

Letters from the NHS will go out this week to those concerned advising them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.

Plans have already been announced for new local support system to ensure people self-isolating at home without the support of family or friends can get basic groceries.

They will be delivered by councils working with supermarkets, with “parcels left on the doorstep”.

Mr Jenrick said: “I don’t underestimate what we’re asking of people. It will be tough.

“But if you are one of these people I want to assure these people on behalf of the Government that you are not alone.”

“Nobody needs to worry about getting the food and essential items that they will need.”

Meanwhile, towns across Norfolk and Norwich city centre we’re very quiet at the weekend as people finally heeded the warnings to stay away.

Ordinarily, Mothering Sunday would see families out in force, particularly on a day with such glorious sunshine and clear skies.

However, Norwich was a ghost city - the streets pounded by very few feet and shutters down across the board.

