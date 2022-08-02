The wrongdoing was so clear cut, impartiality went out of the window

Opinion

Annie Walker, who was given contaminated blood in a transfusion in the 1970s. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Impartiality is so vital in local media if you are to maintain the trust of readers.

However, every now and then an issue comes along that is so clear cut, we'll make the decision to back one of the sides involved.

The contaminated blood scandal is one of those.

Thousands of innocent people were given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s by the NHS, which was using them without proper checks as to their safety and despite health warnings.

Several thousand of them have since died due to complications which can be directly linked to the scandal, while many more have suffered from lifelong problems.

All of this happened under the noses of the government at the time and despite the fact there were many signs something wasn't right.

And despite all of this, compensation has only ever been miniscule and it was only in recent years any one person or party involved has been brave enough to come forward and issue an apology.

But last week, those remaining sufferers finally enjoyed some justice after the chairman of the infected blood public inquiry, Sir Brian Langstaff, said individuals who currently qualify for financial support, including some bereaved partners of those killed, should get pay-outs.

It has been recommended each victim receives £100,000 with compensation intended to fund immediate bills and care needs, with final recommendations on compensation for a wider group of people expected when the inquiry concludes next year.

I first became aware of this issue when running this newspaper's Investigations Unit and the then editor of the time, Nigel Pickover, asked me to take a more in-depth look at the scandal and who from this area was affected.

It didn't take long to identify around a dozen people from Norfolk and Suffolk whose lives were still being blighted by something that happened to them many, many years earlier. We published their stories and decided to get behind their fight.

I got to know one campaigner particularly well, a lovely lady from Norwich called Annie Walker.

Annie, who contracted hepatitis C (hep C) from an otherwise routine blood transfusion at the age of just 19, which then caused cirrhosis of her liver and led to cancer in 2014, had spent most of her adult life seeking justice.

Sadly, during her lifetime, it never came. Annie died in 2016 at the age of 62.

Last week's ruling represents a victory of sorts for those campaigners, such as the remarkable Sparham lady Michelle Tolley, who have fought for justice for so many years.

Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

However, there will be many more people, like Annie, who never lived to see this day and that is a tragedy in itself.

To those still involved, this victory is no doubt dedicated dedicated to Annie and those like her.

In future scandals like this it would be nice to think justice doesn't take so long to be realised and that those responsible do the honourable thing, hold their hands up, apologise and do what they can to make up for it. I won't hold my breath.

More volunteers needed to maximise potential of England Lionesses' victory

As always when this country tastes sporting success the talk quickly moves towards how to maximise the opportunity and create a lasting legacy.

And if you haven't read Mark Nicholls' excellent piece on what this could mean for Norfolk, please head online and do so.

In the article, Mark listed some of the factors and pitfalls to encouraging more girls and women into the game, but I'd add one thing to the list - grassroots coaches and volunteers.

Lauren Hemp on the run, tracked by Germany's Giulia Gwinn - Credit: PA

The undoubted potential created by the win can only be realised if there are enough volunteers coming forward to coach and inspire girls wanting to get into the game. At the moment there aren't and this is the same across football.

I currently coach two teams at under 7s and under 10s level and since Sunday I've had two people contact me to ask whether we run an all-girls girls team at Hethersett (sadly we dont).

Every week parents enquire about their children joining the club, but rarely do any put themselves up to actively be involved.

So when looking at how we make the most of Sunday's triumph, organisations like Norfolk FA mustn't forget to make the sport attractive to volunteers. I can speak from experience that there's little more satisfying than seeing young players improve in sport.