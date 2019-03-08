Contact lens recall after contamination concerns

Contact lens wearers are being urged to check their lenses following concerns of contaminated lenses.

There are fears that some Johnson & Johnson Acuve daily contact lenses have may have particles on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution.

If the particles are not noticed before the lenses are put into the eye, this could cause eye redness or discomfort or damage to the surface of the eye.

There have been no reports of serious adverse events to date.

Problems have been reported in a "low level of stock" of certain lots of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses. If not already contacted, customers should return these lenses to their supplier.

Johnson & Johnson has notified affected opticians and optometrists, recalling the affected lots and has instructed them to contact patients who may have received the affected product.

Contact lens users who are concerned should speak to their optician or optometrist.

Customers can check if their products are affected, by checking the lot number of the lens boxes against the list published by Johnson & Johnson in the company's field safety notice.

These include batches from master lots 395749, 395750 and 395751.

Specific lots affected are: 3957490102, 3957490102, 3957490107, 3957490108, 3957490109, 3957490112, 3957500108, 3957500109, 3957500112, 3957510102 and 3957510103.

Lot numbers are displayed on the back or side of each carton of 28 lenses, as well as on the foil cover of individual lenses.

Mark Birse, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) group manager, device safety and surveillance said: "Whilst the risk is low, the MHRA takes the safety of the medicines and devices we regulate very seriously. It is therefore important that as many customers as possible are made aware of the need to check their lenses for these lot numbers. Contact lens users who still have concerns should contact their optician or optometrist. They can also report any adverse effects to the MHRA's Yellow Card Scheme."