Search

Advanced search

Contact lens recall after contamination concerns

PUBLISHED: 20:15 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 26 September 2019

Contact lens wearers are being urged to check their lenses following concerns of contaminated lenses.

There are fears that some Johnson & Johnson Acuve daily contact lenses have may have particles on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution.

If the particles are not noticed before the lenses are put into the eye, this could cause eye redness or discomfort or damage to the surface of the eye.

There have been no reports of serious adverse events to date.

Problems have been reported in a "low level of stock" of certain lots of 1-day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism lenses. If not already contacted, customers should return these lenses to their supplier.

Johnson & Johnson has notified affected opticians and optometrists, recalling the affected lots and has instructed them to contact patients who may have received the affected product.

You may also want to watch:

Contact lens users who are concerned should speak to their optician or optometrist.

Customers can check if their products are affected, by checking the lot number of the lens boxes against the list published by Johnson & Johnson in the company's field safety notice.

These include batches from master lots 395749, 395750 and 395751.

Specific lots affected are: 3957490102, 3957490102, 3957490107, 3957490108, 3957490109, 3957490112, 3957500108, 3957500109, 3957500112, 3957510102 and 3957510103.

Lot numbers are displayed on the back or side of each carton of 28 lenses, as well as on the foil cover of individual lenses.

Mark Birse, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) group manager, device safety and surveillance said: "Whilst the risk is low, the MHRA takes the safety of the medicines and devices we regulate very seriously. It is therefore important that as many customers as possible are made aware of the need to check their lenses for these lot numbers. Contact lens users who still have concerns should contact their optician or optometrist. They can also report any adverse effects to the MHRA's Yellow Card Scheme."

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Why we could all do with channelling our inner Kipchoge, says Mark Armstrong

Eliud Kipchoge is looking to become the first man to break two hours for a marathon next month in Vienna. Picture: PA

‘We’re facing the end of the world’ - MP candidates debate action on climate

From left, Duncan Baker, Martin Langsdon, Mark Taylor and Karen Ward at a Climate Hope Action in Norfolk (Chain) debate on climate change at St Andrew's church in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Contact lens recall after contamination concerns

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists