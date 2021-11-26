UEA expert: New Covid variant has potential to be 'big problem'

Concerns around growing around a new variant of Covid emerging in southern Africa, which has seen six new countries added to the red travel list.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the variant has seen flights between England and South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe suspended and all six added to the red list of travel.

Heath secretary Sajid Javid, who is due to address Commons on the matter today, has said the new variant "may be more transmissible" than the Delta strain of the virus.

And Paul Hunter, a viral expert at the University of East Anglia, said it has the potential to become a "big problem".

He said: "We do not know a lot about it at this stage and will have to be watching very closely what happens in southern Africa.

"We will not know more until we have more data about the spread in South Africa. If by the end of the week there are around 200 or so cases in Africa [currently there are 59] we could have a big problem on our hands."

Prof Hunter said the situation was "worrying" because the variant has more mutations of spike proteins, which viruses use to get into human cells. This could mean vaccines are less effective against it.

But he added: "This does not necessarily mean it is going to be a problem, but it does raise concern.

"At the moment it is not obvious if it is more infectious than any other variant, or if it is more resistant to immunity, whether that is from vaccines or natural immunity from having caught it."

Prof Hunter added that he was unsure whether travel restrictions would prevent the variant spreading or simply delay the spread - but added if it does spiral the way vaccines have been rolled out would be partly to blame.

He said: "I believe the world would have been far better working through the most vulnerable people globally, rather than wealthier countries working through their populations.

"If vaccines had been rolled out in order of vulnerability on a global basis then this may not have happened."

Scientists say variants are more likely to arise in unvaccinated populations.