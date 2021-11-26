News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

UEA expert: New Covid variant has potential to be 'big problem'

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:40 AM November 26, 2021
Prof Paul Hunter, from the UEA, has encouraged people to donate to the WHO's Covid-19 Response Fund

Prof Paul Hunter from the UEA school of medicine - Credit: UEA

Concerns around growing around a new variant of Covid emerging in southern Africa, which has seen six new countries added to the red travel list.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the variant has seen flights between England and South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe suspended and all six added to the red list of travel.

Heath secretary Sajid Javid, who is due to address Commons on the matter today, has said the new variant "may be more transmissible" than the Delta strain of the virus.

And Paul Hunter, a viral expert at the University of East Anglia, said it has the potential to become a "big problem".

He said: "We do not know a lot about it at this stage and will have to be watching very closely what happens in southern Africa.

"We will not know more until we have more data about the spread in South Africa. If by the end of the week there are around 200 or so cases in Africa [currently there are 59] we could have a big problem on our hands."

Prof Hunter said the situation was "worrying" because the variant has more mutations of spike proteins, which viruses use to get into human cells. This could mean vaccines are less effective against it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  2. 2 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
  3. 3 Club announces closure after struggling with Wetherspoon competition
  1. 4 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
  2. 5 Huge family home with potential home gym is for sale for £725,000
  3. 6 Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment
  4. 7 Could Wendy's be opening in Norfolk next year?
  5. 8 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  6. 9 Crowdfunder for terminally ill mum to fulfil dream of marrying partner
  7. 10 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park

But he added: "This does not necessarily mean it is going to be a problem, but it does raise concern.

"At the moment it is not obvious if it is more infectious than any other variant, or if it is more resistant to immunity, whether that is from vaccines or natural immunity from having caught it."

Prof Hunter added that he was unsure whether travel restrictions would prevent the variant spreading or simply delay the spread - but added if it does spiral the way vaccines have been rolled out would be partly to blame.

He said: "I believe the world would have been far better working through the most vulnerable people globally, rather than wealthier countries working through their populations.

"If vaccines had been rolled out in order of vulnerability on a global basis then this may not have happened."

Scientists say variants are more likely to arise in unvaccinated populations.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reef in Sheringham

Video

First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday

Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

A47 closed near Necton after several crashes

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon