Fears some vulnerable people have been 'forgotten' in vaccine roll-out

Published: 3:22 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 4:22 PM January 19, 2021

There are concerns some of society's most vulnerable have been "forgotten" after the government announced plans to begin vaccinating over-70s - before some in their 90s have even been contacted.

People aged 70 and above across Norfolk and Suffolk could be inoculated as soon as Monday, as the NHS expands its roll-out to the next two priority groups.

Those deemed extremely clinically vulnerable to the virus are also being invited to receive their first doses of the jab.

Until now, care home residents, over-80s and frontline health and care staff have been prioritised by the nationwide immunisation programme.

But many patients in the 80+ group, including in this region, have complained of hearing nothing from their GPs about an appointment.

Among them is 98-year-old Catherine Spink, who lives in Hockwold cum Wilton, near Brandon, and lives with and is cared for by her son, Brian.

Her allocated vaccination hub is the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall, but she has thus far received no correspondence.

"What's disturbing is hearing on the news that some parts of the country are already moving into the other priority groups," said Mr Spink.

"It is causing my mother a great deal of concern and she feels like she has been forgotten."

While keen for his mother to be vaccinated as soon as possible, the 69-year-old is almost as desperate for clear information.





"I was at her surgery yesterday and somebody else was enquiring about the same issue," added Mr Spink. "The surgery appeared unable to give any concrete answers about what's going on.

"I don't wish to single out her surgery as I know this is happening across the area, but we are not getting any constructive help.

"All we really want is some information. If we are told 'she will be vaccinated in three weeks', at least that will be something to look forward to.

"It is the not knowing that is frustrating."

With fears on the rise over gaps in vaccine provision, Norfolk MP Brandon Lewis said there would inevitably be "overlaps" between priority groups amid efforts to maintain a consistent rate of vaccination.

"The government has been clear that areas should only move onto vaccinating the second priority cohort of people after the majority of the first cohort is completed," said the MP for Great Yarmouth.

"It is natural that there will be some overlap as we move between priority groups, but it is important we maintain the excellent momentum we have built up as we deliver the largest and most comprehensive vaccination programme in our history.

"Different areas will move at different paces. For example, in Norfolk, which is more rural, I would expect it to be rolled out at a different pace to areas which are more urban where population density is higher.

"By the end of January, we aim for everyone to live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre."

Meanwhile, Mr Lewis’ fellow secretary of state, Thérèse Coffey, has admitted the prioritisation of vulnerable patients was “not quite working”.

The Suffolk Coastal MP said on Monday she would raise the issue with local health bosses.

Writing on social media, she added: “Something is not quite working right yet, particularly in one part of the constituency.

"I am hearing from people in part of the area that 80+ and 90+ year olds have not been contacted, while some 70+ patients in the same GP practice were invited for vaccination.

“I know it is both distressing and annoying when people hear that other cohorts of a lower priority are being vaccinated ahead of our oldest and most vulnerable.

“I am already in regular contact with the NHS and ministers, but will be following up with the local NHS to work out what is going on regarding contacting 80+ population and will be pressing for some local communication.”