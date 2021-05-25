Norfolk A&E numbers close to all-time record

Published: 4:02 PM May 25, 2021

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

A near-record number of patients attended A&E at the region's hospitals last month as lockdown eased, new figures show.

Latest NHS data show the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn saw patient numbers last seen in August 2020.

In April, when the second phase of the government's roadmap come into effect, the overall number of patients in A&E was 16,611 at the NNUH, at the JPUH 6,388 and 6,121 at the QEH.

A spokesman for the trusts said the reasons why numbers at emergency departments were so high were "complex".

They said: “Emergency and urgent care services have been open throughout the pandemic and as lockdown has eased, we have seen attendances return to pre-pandemic levels."

Following restrictions easing in August last year A&E attendances reached 16,947 at NNUH, 7,241 at JPUH and 6,242 at QEH.

The NNUH has recruited eight new consultants to its emergency department as part of its work to improve emergency and urgent care performances.

The rise in figures has seen hospitals record decreases in the number of patients seen within four hours.

The national target is 95pc with the James Paget recording 82.9pc and QEH 82.1pc of patients seen within four hours.

In March, the QEH had recorded nearly 90pc of patients seen.

The NNUH saw less than three-quarters of patients in the time frame, with 72.4pc in April.

The hospital did see a fall in "trolley waits", while the James Paget and QEH both reported rises.

“Trolley waits” refer to the number of patients waiting more than four hours from decision to admission.

At the NNUH figures fell month on month from 787 in March to 587 in April.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a spokesperson for the region's hospitals urged people who thought they required urgent care to contact 111 first, to be directed to the service they would need.

The spokesman said: "Ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend, please ensure you are stocked up on your essential prescriptions.”