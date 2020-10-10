Two village surgeries closed after staff catch coronavirus

Two coastal doctors’ surgeries have been forced to close after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

A “deep clean” is underway at Ormesby and North Caister surgeries - with patients being told they will have to attend appointments at one of the nearby village surgeries instead.

A statement posted on The Coastal Partnership’s website said: “Our surgeries at Ormesby and North Caister are currently closed.

“If you need an appointment or prescription, please contact us in the usual way. The Practice team will make arrangements for you with one of our nearby partner surgeries - Hemsby or Martham - which are open as normal.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

The statement adds: “The surgeries are closed because a small number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Practice has measures in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of staff and patients, and has been working closely with healthcare partners to make sure all necessary steps have been taken.

“Our staff are self-isolating and the surgeries are being deep-cleaned.

“Every effort is being made to reopen the surgeries as soon as we can, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”