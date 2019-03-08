Search

Advanced search

Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton blasts PFA over dementia letter

PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:04 29 October 2019

Chris Sutton against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road. Pic: Bill Smith.

Chris Sutton against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road. Pic: Bill Smith.

Archant

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has criticised the Professional Footballers' Association for an "insulting" letter about its dedication to researching dementia in football.

Last week, a study revealed professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia and other neurological diseases - confirming a long-suspected link between the sport, in which heading the ball plays a key role, and brain damage.

The research in Scotland could not identify what had caused the increase, but other studies have established a link between head trauma and neurological diseases.

The PFA sent a letter and brochure to members in which it outlined the steps it was taking to research the issue. A brochure claimed the players' union and FA had been "committed to research in this area since 2001".

But former Canaries star Sutton, whose father MIke - also an ex-Norwich City player - has dementia, said the letter was "a joke".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "It claims the PFA has been 'committed to research since 2001'. Do me a favour. I said last week that this study was rolled out 15 years too late.

You may also want to watch:

"Some research started in 2002, but it lay dormant for years. Nothing was done. We had to wait until 2019 to be told what we already knew - that football and dementia are linked.

"Why is there not a concerted campaign from current and past players to address what is clearly a very serious situation?

"I, for one, do not want to sit back and find ourselves in the same situation in 20 years time, with too many former footballers dying from dementia."

Sutton, who played for Norwich City from 1991 to 1994, said he was not saying heading should be banned from the professional game, but "maybe something should change at youth level".

The PFA has said it partners with the Alzheimer's Society and pays for an expert to speak to members.

A ban on children under 12 heading the ball is to be considered by the Scottish Football Association.

And Sutton tweeted: "I have an eight-year-old daughter and I don't want her receiving repeated blows to her head from heading footballs,

"A week on from the dementia/Alzheimer's findings link to heading a football why haven't the PFA/FA banned heading for under 12s? Are the findings not serious enough?"

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Car flips onto roof on Norfolk road

A car rolled on to its roof on Earsham Road near Bungay. Picture: Google Maps

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

Konectbus is celebrating its 10th anniversary and launching a new Dereham to Norwich service. Pictured: a new konectbus. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. A man's body was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Norfolk

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Three arrests after police stop stolen van and catch drink driver

Three people were arrested after vehicles were stopped in Lowestoft. Picture: Matthew Usher

Further inquest hearing into death of grandmother who was hit by van

Valerie Williamson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/family submit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists