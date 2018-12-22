Search

Advanced search

Care home where staff dressed up as Santa and elves rated as outstanding by inspectors

22 December, 2018 - 17:15
Mariana Condruz, registered manager at Chiswick House in Norwich and Tom Lyons, Black Swan managing director with the staff at Chiswick House. Photo: Black Swan

Mariana Condruz, registered manager at Chiswick House in Norwich and Tom Lyons, Black Swan managing director with the staff at Chiswick House. Photo: Black Swan

Black Swan

A Norwich care home where Father Christmas answered a call bell at 4am on Christmas Eve has been rated as outstanding.

Sylvia Ames, registered manager at Heathcote care home in Norwich, celebrates with her team and residents Robin Tungate, Diane Hurrell, and Phyllis Wallace. Photo: Black SwanSylvia Ames, registered manager at Heathcote care home in Norwich, celebrates with her team and residents Robin Tungate, Diane Hurrell, and Phyllis Wallace. Photo: Black Swan

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Chiswick House, in Christchurch Road, on October 30.

Inspectors found “staff demonstrated a genuine desire to ensure people were comfortable, stimulated and content” and examples were given of staff answering call bells quickly - including once on Christmas Eve when a care assistant had been dressed at Santa. One resident said: “At Christmas I rang the bell at four in the morning and Father Christmas came to help me.“

The CQC found staff treated residents with “utmost respect” and any issues were dealt with quickly.

One relative told inspectors: “The home exudes a warmth, compassion and you immediately feel welcome.”

This was demonstrated by staff dressing up as elves and Father Christmas to hand out presents, residents reported.

Mariana Condruz, manager at Chiswick House, said: “This is fantastic news, all we try and do is our best for our residents. They are like family to me.”

Tom Lyons, managing director of Black Swan, which runs Chiswick House, added: “I am so proud of the work that our staff do every day. Our residents are the heart of our business and every decision we make we consider the impact on them. We wouldn’t have achieved what we have without the dedication of so many wonderful caring staff. I would personally like to thank each and every one of them.”

Mr Lyons had told inspectors Chiswick House was home for residnets, and staff were just guests working in their living space.

Chiswick House joins another Black Swan home, The Beeches in East Harling, as being rated outstanding. And another Black Swan care home, Heathcote on Unthank Road, Norwich, also had their report published this month and was also rated outstanding in the caring category and good overall.

The ratings come as a swath of homes in Norfolk and Waveney have recently been branded as inadequate by the CQC. In July head of adult social care at Norfolk County Council, James Bullion, said inadequate care homes which fail to get better will not be tolerated in the county as a drive was launched to improve their quality.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

#includeImage($article, 225)

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Freezer’s Five: Key talking points from Norwich City’s dramatic late win at Blackburn

He's done it again! Teemu Pukki scored City's winner at Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City: Canaries leave it late again as Pukki punishes Rovers

Teemu Pukki buries Onel Hernandez's cross to earn Norwich Cty victory at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Care home where staff dressed up as Santa and elves rated as outstanding by inspectors

Mariana Condruz, registered manager at Chiswick House in Norwich and Tom Lyons, Black Swan managing director with the staff at Chiswick House. Photo: Black Swan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists