Chef's relief at all-clear from cancer after life-changing treatment

Published: 2:42 PM November 30, 2020

Charlie Hodson pictured in October at his new venture, Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Mr Hodson has just been given the all-clear after treatment for cancer. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An all-clear result following surgery for bowel cancer has been a welcome relief for Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson.

Mr Hodson, who lives in Norwich and launched a new deli in Aylsham in October, said the good news was confirmed last week.



It followed biopsy tests carried out when Mr Hodson, 50, underwent a successful eight-hour operation for the cancer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on October 23.



Mr Hodson said: “The biopsies came back clear which was amazing news.



“With cancer, until you’ve got the all-clear result, your life is really on hold. You can’t plan for the future."



Mr Hodson said he would be on the road to recovery for some time yet and still suffered from fatigue. But his condition is steadily improving.



He said: “Although the cancer is not there anymore I’ve still got a long way to go.

I’m taking each day as it comes and each day I’m getting a little bit stronger. I have a good team running the shop for me, which is another blessing, and we’re looking forward to a good Christmas.”

Read More: Chef’s thanks for support after new business opens amid cancer diagnosis



Mr Hodson said he had also received strong support from friends, fellow chefs and even strangers throughout what has been the most challenging period of his life.



Hodson and Co: Cheese Room and Delicatessen opened in October in Aylsham’s Red Lion Street. Being a food business it was able to continue trading throughout the second lockdown.



It was inspired partly by a popular bakery which was run at the shop by Geoff Harvey for more than three decades until 2007.

Mr Hodson said he wanted to thank the NHS for saving his life, and in particular the medical staff who treated and cared for him.

You may also want to watch:



These included the team on the Denton Ward at the NNUH, and surgeon Sam Pall. “The care I received was amazing,” Mr Hodson said.



He said anyone who spotted the warning signs of cancer - which can include, among others, a thickening or lump developing anywhere on the body, or a persistent change in bowel or bladder habits - should consult their doctor immediately, and insist the condition be checked.