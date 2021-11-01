News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's vaccination centre reopening to deliver Covid booster jabs

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:00 PM November 1, 2021
A town's vaccination centre is reopening to help deliver Covid booster jabs to those who need them.

Downham Market Town Council said the centre in the town hall, on Bridge Street, would be open on Mondays and Sundays from Monday, November 15.

The venue was previously one of a number of large-scale vaccination centres operating across Norfolk to deliver first and second doses of the vaccine.

The NHS says the booster dose helps improve the protection given by the first two doses of the vaccine against becoming seriously ill from coronavirus.

People entitled to a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus and people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

Most people will be invited to book an appointment at a larger vaccination centre, pharmacy, or local NHS service such as a GP surgery.

NHS England said almost every person registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

NHS England said more than six million people have had a booster jab or a third dose - the latter is being given to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Prime minister Boris Johnson urged those eligible to get boosters when he was asked about possible coronavirus restrictions during his trip to the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

"I think rather than thinking new restrictions, the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you're offered it," he told reporters.

"It's a very important message. I think people don't quite realise that the first two jabs do start to wane."

They are also being administered at walk-in centres with no appointment needed as the NHS aims to ramp up jabs uptake ahead of a "challenging" winter.

Coronavirus
Downham Market News

