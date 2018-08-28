Upcoming events will show unpaid carers what their rights are

Carer rights will be discussed at upcoming events in Breckland and South Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A day to celebrate and inform about the rights of unpaid carers is being supported by Carers Matter Norfolk.

In honour of Carer’s Rights Day on November 30, the county-wide support service is inviting Norfolk’s approximately 100,000 unpaid carers to meet their nearest ‘carer connector’ to find out more about their rights, including carer allowances, respite, and employment support.

There will also be an opportunity to find out about Carers Matter Norfolk, Carer’s Voice, Voluntary Norfolk and the new Better Together Norfolk service.

In South Norfolk there will be ‘carer connectors’ available at Thetford Garden Centre, Kilverstone, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Ipswich Rd, Pulham Market from 9.30am to 3.00pm.

For more information or for general advice and support call the free Carers Matter Norfolk Advice Line on 0800 0831148.