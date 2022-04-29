'Ministers must step in' - plea over failing health trust

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston, Mark Harrison and Liz Pyne from the campaign. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Department of Health is facing urgent calls to intervene in the region's crisis-hit mental health trust.

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, has written to health secretary Sajid Javid urging his department to step in after an inspection report labelled the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) as the worst in the country.

The Care Quality Commission's report - which saw the Trust placed in special measures for the fourth time in a decade - has raised fears for the safety of patients and prompted calls for wholesale changes at the organisation.

Mr Lewis, who raised the matter in Parliament on Thursday, wants the Department of Health to take immediate control of the running of the body, replacing its management.

He wrote to Mr Javid: ""In light of the CQC's report and NSFT's track record of failure, I am requesting that you instruct your department to take direct control of NSFT with immediate effect."

Bosses at the Trust have acknowledged the concerns raised by the CQC and said they are determined to oversee its improvement.

But campaigners and bereaved families who have lost loved-ones have all called for urgent changes, including new management.

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Roberta (left) from the campaign. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On the morning the report was made public, members of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk fixed handmade hearts to the gates of the Trust's headquarters at Hellesdon Hospital - each one representing a life lost under its care.

Members of the group reiterated calls for the Trust to be disbanded and replaced with two separate organisations for the two counties.

Among the campaigners was Sheila Preston, who joined the Trust as a governor in the hope of affecting change following the death of her son Leo Jacobs in November 2016.

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston who lost her son Leo Jacobs. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She said: "My time on the board felt like a complete and utter waste of time - every attempt I made to challenge was rebuffed.

"The worst thing about this is that people are dying in their hundreds while the same problems come up again and again. It is devastating.

"I think there needs to be a totally new group of people come in - or disband the organisation altogether."

Fellow campaigner Liz Pyne, from Cringleford, whose autistic son has struggled to access the Trust's services, said: "NSFT is the single most dysfunctional organisation I have ever met. I think they need to dismantle it and start again."

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

In his letter to the health secretary, Clive Lewis also called for structural changes to the organisation.

Mr Lewis wrote: "How many more deaths, how many more delays and how many warnings must there be before somebody takes responsibility and initiates the action that is clearly needed, namely, a community-led restructure, an emergency funding package and a long-term plan for workforce recruitment and retention.

"Your department should oversee a restructure of the service through a process of co-design."

Peter Passignham, eastern regional organiser for the Unison trade union, said: "This must act as a wake-up call for Trust leaders. It is absolutely vital they work with staff and their unions if they want to find a way out of this mess.

"This requires a wholesale change in culture to make sure that staff are properly trained and properly supported to deliver the care that patients need.

"But at the heart of the crisis at NSFT is years of underfunding from central government that has gutted the counties' mental health services. Repeated struggles to maintain safe staffing levels clearly show that there simply is not enough investment in workers."

The Trust is set to receive "targeted help" from NHS England and NHS Improvement, but campaigners are calling on the organisation to take more robust action and disband it.

An NHS East of England spokesperson said: “The trust remains in the recovery support programme and will continue to receive intensive and targeted help.

“We have seen evidence of improvement previously, and the support programme and action plan will continue to ensure further progress and concentrate on fixing issues for patients.”





Analysis: the root of the problems

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NSFT's problems are deep-lying and many, some of which are of the Trust's own making, but others are at a systematic level.

A huge problem is one that has plagued Trusts across the entire NHS system - a shortage of staff and insufficient funding to attract the workers they need.

The report highlights the Trust was frequently unable to provide safe levels of staffing, which has a huge knock-on effect across the service it can offer.

Another factor is the surge in demand for its services - a factor beyond its control.

But an equally disconcerting issue is the culture within the Trust's leadership - one of a serious disconnect between those making the decision and staff.

There is a worrying feeling among workers that those who voice concerns are dismissed and painted as trouble-makers.

Those willing to speak out clearly have the exact same ambitions and interests as those in charge - in that they aspire to provide the best level of care they can.

If these concerns are either swept under the carpet or ignored, it hampers the Trust's ability to improve. This has to change.



