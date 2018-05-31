Here's how to stay out of hospital this Christmas

Ambulance bosses have dished out advice on how to stay out of hospital this Christmas as they try to head off the annual surge of 999 calls.

East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) has issued advice urging members of the public to do two things this winter, take precautions to stay well and know when to call 999.

Staff have already been busy fielding a number of calls and stressed the importance of only calling when its life threatening.

The trust said the public can take reasonable precaution by getting a flu jab, keeping homes warm to a temperature of 18C and staying active.

Drivers were also urged to take extra care on the roads when driving in bad weather conditions.

The trust tweeted: "While everyone is busy Xmas shopping our crews are busy answering 999 calls. Only call us if it's a life threatening emergency #HelpUsHelpYou"

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) spokesman added: Our message is, remember if someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk - call 999.

"For non-serious illness or injuries, contact your GP, call 111, or go to your nearest A&E or walk-in centre."

For more advice, visit: nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/keep-warm-keep-well to find out more.

