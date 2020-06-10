Famous rally cancelled for first time in 36-year history
PUBLISHED: 14:34 10 June 2020
Archant
A rally celebrating the longest strike in British history has been cancelled for the first time since its inception.
The Burston Strike School Rally, held in the village near Diss, will not take place on September 6 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time the rally, started in 1984 and held every year since, has been called off.
The Burston Strike School was founded after the sacking of socialist teachers, Tom and Kitty Higdon, in 1914.
Parents and children subsequently refused to attend the local Church of England school, and a new school was instead set up on the village green, remaining open until 1939.
Organiser Miles Hubbard, from the union, Unite, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have cancelled this year’s rally. Under the circumstances, it would be unwise to go ahead.
“We are confident the rally will return, just as vibrant and its messages of solidarity just as strong, in 2021.”
Past speakers at the rally have included Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Benn and Diane Abbott.
