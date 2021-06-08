Report warns of workforce burnout in NHS and care staff

Published: 11:57 AM June 8, 2021

The health and social care committee has called for "immediate action" to support staff who have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tackling the "emergency" level of burnout facing NHS and social care staff will not be solved without an overhaul of its workforce a new report has found.

During the pandemic, Norfolk nurses broke down in tears in video blogs reflecting on the challenges they face, which others described "a baptism of fire".

And now, the health and social care committee has called for "immediate action" to support staff who have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report pointed to unresolved issues including thousands of vacancies prior to the pandemic and warned "the shortages in the health and care workforce will endure, to the detriment of both the service provision and the staff".

During the pandemic, the NHS Staff Survey found 44pc of staff reported feeling unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months.

MPs also addressed the situation as "fragile" within adult social care which estimated 7.3pc of roles, or 112,000 vacancies were available in 2019/20.

In the report, the MPs said: "The emergency that workforce burnout has become will not be solved without a total overhaul of the way the NHS does workforce planning.

"After the pandemic, which revealed so many critical staff shortages, the least we can do for staff is to show there is a long-term solution to those shortages, ultimately the biggest driver of burnout."

The committee recommended again Health Education England publishes annual reports on workforces needs in health and social care covering the next five to 20 years.

Tory MP and former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt, who is chairman of the committee, said: "Workforce burnout across the NHS and care systems now presents an extraordinarily dangerous risk to the future functioning of both services.

"Staff face unacceptable pressure with chronic excessive workload identified as a key driver of workforce burnout.

"It will simply not be possible to address the backlog caused by the pandemic unless these issues are addressed.



"Failure to address this will lead to not just more burnout but more expenditure on locum doctors and agency nurses."



NHS and social care staff burnout has reached an "emergency" level and poses a risk to the future of services, MPs have warned.

