Care home saved from closure to become dementia service

Burman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A west Norfolk care home which was threatened with closure is to be replaced by a new dementia service.

Following a consultation, NorseCare is proposing to transform Burman House, on Mill Road in Terrington St John, into a specialist dementia care home with 30 dementia beds.

In September 2018 NorseCare proposed to close Burman House due to financial circumstances, and to help residents find suitable places in other care homes or extra care schemes.

Norfolk County Council helped NorseCare, Norfolk’s largest care home provider, to conduct a consultation. Responses from 85 people were received.

NorseCare marketing manager Richard Lain-Smith said current residents will be given a choice helped by social workers on whether they would like to stay or find a more suitable home.

He said: “Things are still in their infancy. The hard work starts now with the county council to put things in place.

“We will be changing things quite quickly, we recognise the need for care for people with dementia in west Norfolk, which is very important.

“From our point of view this is a really good thing for the residents who can stay in their home now.”

Mr Lain-Smith added that although no decisions have been made, he hoped the transition would begin within the year, after staff training and the addition of dementia-appropriate facilities. He said NorseCare are experienced in dementia care and have the training and knowledge to make the transition smoothly.

Resident relative Richard Tate said in a public Facebook post: “Fantastic news - Burman House is not going to be closed. True, its role within the community is going to change, but it is not closing. Everyone who has supported Burman House, signed petitions etc. has played their part.

“As a relative of a resident there, thank you all who have supported Burman House’s fight to stay open. All residents and staff can now look forward to a secure future in the community.”

The county council said its main concern is to support existing residents with the transition.

Karen Knight, managing director of NorseCare said: “There is a clear need for more dementia provision in the west of the county and I see a repurposed Burman House being an important part of meeting that need.”