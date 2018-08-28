Search

Advanced search

Care home saved from closure to become dementia service

PUBLISHED: 16:32 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 01 December 2018

Burman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris Bishop

Burman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A west Norfolk care home which was threatened with closure is to be replaced by a new dementia service.

Burman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris BishopBurman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris Bishop

Following a consultation, NorseCare is proposing to transform Burman House, on Mill Road in Terrington St John, into a specialist dementia care home with 30 dementia beds.

In September 2018 NorseCare proposed to close Burman House due to financial circumstances, and to help residents find suitable places in other care homes or extra care schemes.

Norfolk County Council helped NorseCare, Norfolk’s largest care home provider, to conduct a consultation. Responses from 85 people were received.

NorseCare marketing manager Richard Lain-Smith said current residents will be given a choice helped by social workers on whether they would like to stay or find a more suitable home.

Burman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris BishopBurman House, at Terrington St John, which is under threat of closure Picture: Chris Bishop

He said: “Things are still in their infancy. The hard work starts now with the county council to put things in place.

“We will be changing things quite quickly, we recognise the need for care for people with dementia in west Norfolk, which is very important.

“From our point of view this is a really good thing for the residents who can stay in their home now.”

Mr Lain-Smith added that although no decisions have been made, he hoped the transition would begin within the year, after staff training and the addition of dementia-appropriate facilities. He said NorseCare are experienced in dementia care and have the training and knowledge to make the transition smoothly.

Resident relative Richard Tate said in a public Facebook post: “Fantastic news - Burman House is not going to be closed. True, its role within the community is going to change, but it is not closing. Everyone who has supported Burman House, signed petitions etc. has played their part.

“As a relative of a resident there, thank you all who have supported Burman House’s fight to stay open. All residents and staff can now look forward to a secure future in the community.”

The county council said its main concern is to support existing residents with the transition.

Karen Knight, managing director of NorseCare said: “There is a clear need for more dementia provision in the west of the county and I see a repurposed Burman House being an important part of meeting that need.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Academy boys complete the comeback as Canaries roar back to the Championship summit

Max Aarons of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast