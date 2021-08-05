News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal gets £10,000 boost

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:27 AM August 5, 2021   
Breckland Crematorium has made a £10,000 donation to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Ray Thornalley, Nathan Rollings and Rachel Rollings from Breckland Crematorium with and Hugo Stevenson of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A multi-million pound fundraising effort to build a new palliative care facility in Norfolk has received a £10,000 boost. 

Breckland Crematorium made its generous donation to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, set to be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in years to come. 

The EDP-backed campaign was launched in February 2019 and aims to raise £12.5m

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Breckland Crematorium raised the funds by recycling metals following cremations.  

Traditionally metals were buried in crematoria grounds, but guidelines changed in recent years to allow them to be recycled.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: "We'd like to thank Breckland Crematorium for nominating the charity, and all the families who gave their consent to collect metals.

You may also want to watch:

"We understand this is a sensitive subject, but the funds generated will have a positive impact on our community for years to come."

To donate to the campaign, which has thus far raised £10m, visit priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/donate.

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  3. 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  1. 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  2. 5 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
  3. 6 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
  4. 7 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  5. 8 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  6. 9 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
  7. 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus