Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal gets £10,000 boost

Published: 10:27 AM August 5, 2021

Ray Thornalley, Nathan Rollings and Rachel Rollings from Breckland Crematorium with and Hugo Stevenson of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A multi-million pound fundraising effort to build a new palliative care facility in Norfolk has received a £10,000 boost.

Breckland Crematorium made its generous donation to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, set to be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in years to come.

The EDP-backed campaign was launched in February 2019 and aims to raise £12.5m.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice which will be built on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Breckland Crematorium raised the funds by recycling metals following cremations.

Traditionally metals were buried in crematoria grounds, but guidelines changed in recent years to allow them to be recycled.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: "We'd like to thank Breckland Crematorium for nominating the charity, and all the families who gave their consent to collect metals.

You may also want to watch:

"We understand this is a sensitive subject, but the funds generated will have a positive impact on our community for years to come."

To donate to the campaign, which has thus far raised £10m, visit priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/donate.