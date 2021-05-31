News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

'We'd do anything' - parents' £14k appeal for daughter's quality of life

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:30 AM May 31, 2021   
Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis - Credit: David Shaw

A couple have detailed the ongoing battle to give their severely disabled daughter a better quality of life as they fight to raise £14,000 for a device to help her mobility.

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, suffers with a condition known as cask gene mutation, which causes brain malformation and intellectual disability.

As a result, the 17-year-old has never spoken a word, walked, sat up or stood unaided. 

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, with her family. The 17-year-old suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, with her family. The 17-year-old suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis - Credit: David Shaw

"Bethany had a check-up at nine months old and we were told something was not right," her mum, Lisa Baker, said.

"She just wasn't hitting her milestones and they thought there might be developmental delay. 

"Bethany is my first child so I had nothing to compare her to. I had no reason to think anything was wrong."

A one-year scan showed Bethany had a small brain and her parents were informed she would be severely disabled.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
  2. 2 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  3. 3 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
  1. 4 Police confiscate electric scooter - and remind riders of laws
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Striker and midfielders linked
  3. 6 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  4. 7 Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow
  5. 8 Police seize more bikes being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest
  6. 9 Rescue teams called to boat fire near coastal beauty spot
  7. 10 Heritage railway gets ready to reopen with special jazz train and craft fair

It wasn't until she turned 13 that her disorder was properly diagnosed. 

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis

Bethany Shaw, from Brandon, suffers with cask gene mutation and scoliosis - Credit: David Shaw

And now, the teenager's illness has been compounded by a diagnosis of scoliosis in the spine, as well as gastrointestinal problems which have seen her vomit blood. 

But Miss Baker and Bethany's dad, David Shaw, are desperate to improve her fortunes as they raise money for an Innowalk, a device which mimics bodily movement in sitting and standing positions.

Allowing Bethany to stand and sit up more frequently would also make her less likely to get chest infections, a common result of scoliosis. 

"At the moment she is just in her chair all the time," added Mr Shaw. "Most of us take it for granted that we can walk around, and this bit of kit would make her more physically able to do things. 

"We love the bones off Bethany and would do anything for her. I would gladly lay down in traffic to improve her quality of life. 

"Bethany is so innocent and, when she smiles, you can tell she wholeheartedly means it. She lights up the room and we just want that for as long as possible."

Innowalks come at a cost of £25,000 and the family has started a fundraiser to generate the remaining £14,000 they need. 

Mr Shaw and Miss Baker are welcoming donations of any size via just4children.org/children-helped2021/help-bethany-to-walk.

Brandon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Avenues/Deprivation Map

Data

Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Police Stock Images

Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The play area at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham

Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus