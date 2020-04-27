Former City star buying and delivering PPE to care homes and hospices
PUBLISHED: 10:47 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 27 April 2020
A Norwich City player of the season winner has been mucking in to help vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bradley Johnson, who put in several memorable performances in his time at the Canaries, has been doing his bit to make sure hospices and care homes are not overlooked during the Covid-19 crisis.
The midfielder, alongside former footballer Dexter Blackstock, has been raising money to buy PPE, which the pair are delivering to key workers across Nottingham and Derby.
Johnson, who now plays for Blackburn Rovers, told the club’s website: “We spoke about it and we agreed that instead of donating something to one of these big charities, why don’t we open up our own thing and help out locally - the local care homes, hospices and places around here.”
The pair have set up their own website where they are collecting donations, before ordering the supplies and going out into the community to deliver them.
To donate, visit donatetonhs.com
