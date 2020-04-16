Boy running marathon for NHS in his driveway during lockdown

Toby Griffiths is running a marathon in his driveway. Picture: Stevan Griffiths Archant

A nine-year-old boy is running a marathon for the NHS on his driveway during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toby Griffiths, who plays for Dereham Town U10’s Black’s and Norwich City PDC (player development centre), is missing his grassroots football.

His father Stevan Griffith said: “While being in lockdown he came up with the idea of running a marathon (26 miles) in his driveway. This is 2600 times up and down the driveway.

“He’s spending one hour a day running with the help of his older brother Luke, 15. Toby is looking at completing this marathon on his 10th birthday, which is on April 25.

“He set a target of £100 which he has already past. He started his challenge on Monday and has covered 2.5 miles. At this rate he will end his challenge on his birthday.”

The family live in Lenwade and have set up a JustGiving page, https://www.facebook.com/Tobys-Marathon-Challenge-for-the-NHS-105966654414761/

