Booster could be offered to all adults to slow spread of new Covid variant

All adults could be offered booster jabs as the government steps up its campaign against a new variant of coronavirus.

There are fears the so-called Omicron strain, which was first found in South Africa, could be more infectious than previous forms of the virus.

So far around a dozen cases have been confirmed in the UK. Six of them are in Scotland.

People who have been to locations in Essex visited by a person who has tested positive, including a fast food restaurant, a school and what was described as "a faith setting", are being targeted for testing.

Jabs are currently being offered to everyone over 40 along with vulnerable groups, with five walk-in centres operation in Norfolk.

Cath Byford, chief nurse with the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s great news that these vaccination centres are opening up to all eligible cohorts on a walk-in basis. The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to arrange their vaccine or booster dose now.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing Covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

Millions more people could be offered booster jabs as advisers consider extending them to all adults under emergency measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

A decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on expanding the programme and cutting the gap before a third dose could come as early as Monday.

On Monday, the Scottish government announced that six cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.

It came after a third case was detected in England on Sunday, in a person with travel links to southern Africa who visited Westminster before leaving the country. It was thought the individual visited the wider borough and not parliament.

Teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being "strongly advised" to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms in England.

Masks will become compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday, when isolation rules will return for international arrivals until they receive a negative PCR test.

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated under emergency measures announced over the weekend.

Britain will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant first detected in South Africa amid concerns it could spread rapidly and partially evade existing jabs.

The first two infections were identified in Nottingham and Essex, where officials are ordering PCR tests for customers of a KFC in Brentwood as far back as November 19.

Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, acknowledged it was "very likely" that further cases of Omicron would be discovered in the coming days.

But health secretary Sajid Javid told families they should plan for a "great" Christmas "as normal" and insisted it was "nowhere near" time to reintroduce social distancing rules and work-from-home guidance.

It was hoped the new measures would buy time for scientists to gain greater understanding of Omicron as ministers put the NHS on notice to deliver many more vaccines every day.

JCVI deputy chairman Professor Anthony Harnden said extending the age range for boosters and reducing the gap between second and third doses was "a sensible strategy".

He told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House that adults aged 18 to 39 should expect third jabs to be offered to them "earlier than we had previously envisaged".

The group was also considering whether second doses should be offered to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Whitehall sources were hopeful the decision may come on Monday, but could not rule out Tuesday for the JCVI's announcement.



Who can get a booster jab?

Those eligible for a booster jab six month after their second dose include:

People aged 40 and over

Frontline health and social care workers and people who live or work in care homes

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid

People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid

People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose

Where can you get a booster jab?

There are five walk-in vaccine centres in Norfolk:

Paddock Road Surgery, Paddock Road, Harleston IP20 9AT

Connaught Hall, Station Rd, Attleborough NR17 2AS

Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1HA

Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD

Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, Northgate, Dereham NR19 2EX (open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only)











