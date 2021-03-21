Birdseye chicken product recalled over fears they could contain plastic

Published: 4:08 PM March 21, 2021

Birdseye has recalled certain batches of one of its chicken products after they were deemed unsafe to eat. - Credit: Archant

Birdseye has issued a product recall for some of its chicken burgers over safety fears.

The frozen food firm has recalled certain batches of its four pack of chicken burgers with golden wholegrain, per the Trading Standards website.

The decision was taken after worries were raised that they might contain pieces of red plastic, which makes the product unsafe to eat.

200g packs with the batch codes L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124 and L1022 X U124 have been recalled, which have the best-before date of April 2022.

Anyone who has bought one of these products is asked not to eat them, and instead return the packaging to the store it was bought from for a full refund.

Alternatively, you can take a photo of the product which shows the batch code and send it with your name, address and contact details via the contact form on the Birdseye website.