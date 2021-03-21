Birdseye chicken product recalled over fears they could contain plastic
- Credit: Archant
Birdseye has issued a product recall for some of its chicken burgers over safety fears.
The frozen food firm has recalled certain batches of its four pack of chicken burgers with golden wholegrain, per the Trading Standards website.
The decision was taken after worries were raised that they might contain pieces of red plastic, which makes the product unsafe to eat.
200g packs with the batch codes L1022 V U124, L1022 W U124 and L1022 X U124 have been recalled, which have the best-before date of April 2022.
Anyone who has bought one of these products is asked not to eat them, and instead return the packaging to the store it was bought from for a full refund.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively, you can take a photo of the product which shows the batch code and send it with your name, address and contact details via the contact form on the Birdseye website.
Most Read
- 1 Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip
- 2 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
- 3 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
- 4 Man's body found near Norwich
- 5 'Stay home' message soon to end as next lockdown easing nears
- 6 1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade
- 7 Hotel 'excited' to reopen with new terrace - but neighbours are unimpressed
- 8 Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?
- 9 Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay
- 10 Weird Norfolk: The Horror of Heigham revealed