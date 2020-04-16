Bin crews hailed as ‘unsung heroes’ during lockdown

Bin men have been hailed as unsung heroes during the coronavirus outbreak. This picture shows a happy bin man in Horstead. Picture: Broadland DC Archant

Bin crews have been hailed as “unsung heroes” during the coronavirus outbreak.

They have received special praise from people in Broadland for their role as key workers during the pandemic.

Crews have been working tirelessly to ensure that all collections are going ahead with minimal disruption in spite of the extra waste and recycling being produced as residents are asked to remain in their homes.

One person took to Broadland District Council’s website to praise her “wonderful” bin crew as her “unsung heroes” during the outbreak, adding they were “always bright and cheerful” despite “putting their lives at risk” as they undertook their vital work.

Another resident shared an image on the council’s Facebook page of a smiling bin man on his round in Horstead.

If you would like to thank your bin crew on their round, just remember to keep a distance of two metres at all times, as per government guidelines.